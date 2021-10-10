-
Formal petition submitted to re-list gray wolf as endangered; could benefit Central Coast ecosystemsMore than 70 groups formally filed a request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species, citing inadequate…
Personal finance website WalletHub released a report Tuesday ranking the Templeton Unified School District in San Luis Obispo County among the top 10 most…
A California lawmaker is proposing new legislation that focuses on how much people pay and save on their electricity bills when they invest in rooftop…
Central Coast Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal announced new gun safety legislation that provides federal grants and resources to states that follow…
The City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months.City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the…
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is running a campaign to increase awareness about COVID-19 vaccines in the community.The Public Health…
On March 5, the State of California announced outdoor concerts and events can resume with modifications and safety precautions.The performing arts…
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
Two congress members from the Central Coast and a senator from Oregon are calling for endangered species protections for the monarch butterfly. Western…