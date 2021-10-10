Vicki Nohrden

-
An environmentalist with nearly 20 years of public service experience, John Laird is vying for termed-out Bill Monning’s state Senate seat this election.…
-
Among the dozen ballot measures this election, California voters are deciding on Proposition 17 and Proposition 15: we hear more about those two measures.…
-
KCBX News is updating the results in this post as they come in.The latest unofficial vote tally was released on Monday, March 9 just before 5 p.m. There…
-
Today is Election Day, when California voters will decide the primary races—not only to select their presidential and congressional favorites, but local…