2020 election

In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about a year-long San Luis Obispo Tribune investigation into substandard housing in San Luis Obispo County. We…
On this week's edition of Issues & Ideas: Since the beginning of the pandemic, facilities that care for the elderly have been hotspots for the spread of…
Six San Luis Obispo city council candidates answer questions posed by the KCBX newsroom, Pismo Beach residents decide their next mayor and a bed tax. We…
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
The city of Santa Maria has grown considerably in the last two decades. With more than 100,000 residents, it is the largest city, both in population and…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from Dawn Addis, one of the candidates hoping to represent the Central Coast in the state Assembly. And learn…
An environmentalist with nearly 20 years of public service experience, John Laird is vying for termed-out Bill Monning’s state Senate seat this election.…
For the last eight years, Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson has represented California’s 19th state senate district, which extends from Guadalupe to Camarillo.…
Among the dozen ballot measures this election, California voters are deciding on Proposition 17 and Proposition 15: we hear more about those two measures.…
Voting is now underway for the 2020 General Election. This election will be like no other in U.S. history. So far, more than 5 million people across the…