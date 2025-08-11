© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County Supervisors to streamline public services during emergencies

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:15 PM PDT
@sanluisobispocounty

San Luis Obispo County supervisors unanimously voted to approve a resolution that aims to bring more state and federal resources to the victims of the Gifford Fire.

It’s called the Proclamation of Local Emergency and it allows the county to request funding within 60 days of the resolution’s passage.

It also allows local authorities to order evacuations, restrict access to certain areas and put in curfews to protect the public.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is San Luis Obispo County supervisor for District 3. She says the proclamation also allows authorities to cut the red tape when it comes to acquiring equipment or hiring professionals to provide services needed to address fire damage.

“We're looking for guidance from those agencies who have the expertise in managing something of this size and of this nature,” said Ortiz-Legg.

The proclamation will go into effect immediately.

The Gifford Fire began 11 days ago, has scorched more than 119,000 acres and is the largest wildfire in California this year.
KCBX Top Regional Stories SLO CountySan Luis Obispo Board of SupervisorsGifford Fire
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
