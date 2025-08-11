SLO County Supervisors to streamline public services during emergencies

San Luis Obispo County supervisors unanimously voted to approve a resolution that aims to bring more state and federal resources to the victims of the Gifford Fire.

It’s called the Proclamation of Local Emergency and it allows the county to request funding within 60 days of the resolution’s passage.

It also allows local authorities to order evacuations, restrict access to certain areas and put in curfews to protect the public.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is San Luis Obispo County supervisor for District 3. She says the proclamation also allows authorities to cut the red tape when it comes to acquiring equipment or hiring professionals to provide services needed to address fire damage.

“We're looking for guidance from those agencies who have the expertise in managing something of this size and of this nature,” said Ortiz-Legg.

The proclamation will go into effect immediately.

The Gifford Fire began 11 days ago, has scorched more than 119,000 acres and is the largest wildfire in California this year.