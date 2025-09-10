SLO County receives CenCal Health grant to address housing and homelessness

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a grant of $1.7 million-dollars from CenCal Health, which is the MediCal Healthcare plan for San Luis Obispo County.

The grant is called the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program Grant, and it will be used to address housing and homelessness in the county. Its main purpose is to help unhoused CenCal Health members.

However, District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the funding will benefit not only those directly served by CenCal Health, but residents across the county.

“There are things that this money helps us invest in such as the homeless management information system that benefits anybody who finds themselves unhoused,” said Ortiz-Legg.

Ortiz-Legg also said one business systems analyst will be added to the county’s Behavioral Health Department.

That person will focus on administering and tracking the funds.