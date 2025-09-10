© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County receives CenCal Health grant to address housing and homelessness

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:24 AM PDT
Adam Solorzano

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a grant of $1.7 million-dollars from CenCal Health, which is the MediCal Healthcare plan for San Luis Obispo County.

The grant is called the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program Grant, and it will be used to address housing and homelessness in the county. Its main purpose is to help unhoused CenCal Health members.

However, District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the funding will benefit not only those directly served by CenCal Health, but residents across the county.

“There are things that this money helps us invest in such as the homeless management information system that benefits anybody who finds themselves unhoused,” said Ortiz-Legg.

Ortiz-Legg also said one business systems analyst will be added to the county’s Behavioral Health Department.

That person will focus on administering and tracking the funds.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
