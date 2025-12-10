Salinas lowers rental registry fees after nearly $1 million surplus

The Salinas City Council voted Tuesday night to reduce fees tied to the city’s rental registry and rent stabilization program after a new financial analysis showed the program collected far more revenue than it needed during its first year.

The rental registry, launched in 2024, requires property owners to register their units so the city can track its rental housing stock and enforce protections against steep rent hikes and unsafe living conditions. But many landlords told council members earlier this year that the cost of registering units was too high.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Community Development Director Lisa Brinton said an updated fee study by an economic consulting firm found the city had been charging more than was necessary to run the program.

“They are recommending approximately a 35% decrease in fees,” Brinton said. “The recommended rental registry fee per unit is $29, and the recommended rent program fee is $112.”

City documents report a surplus of nearly $1 million. Beginning in January, the reduced fees will take effect 2026.

The city is also preparing a new enforcement strategy to improve compliance. Staff said the enforcement plan is expected to return to the council in January.