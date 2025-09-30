City Farm SLO expands with new acreage for education and local farming

City Farm San Luis Obispo, a nonprofit working to connect the community to locally grown food, is expanding its footprint.

The organization, located on Calle Joaquin in SLO, just secured another acre and a half of land to support its growing program for students and small-scale farmers.

The new acreage was recently approved by the San Luis Obispo City Council.

The nonprofit currently operates as a regenerative farm, offering hands-on education for local schools, paid internships and workforce training programs for youth.

Executive Director Kayla Rutland says the expansion will bring the organization’s total farmland to just over 20 acres and will open the door for more community involvement.

“This additional land will allow us to increase our impacts across all of our different programs. So more land under cultivation, more land available for local farmers, and potentially some involvement from our students in our youth programs,” said Rutland.

According to Rutland, the new land sits directly next to City Farm’s existing operations and has historically been used as a seasonal wetland.

Rutland says their board is still deciding how best to use the land.