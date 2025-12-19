A new tax to fund road repairs might be on next year's ballot

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, or SLOCOG, advanced a plan last week that would make it easier for local governments to raise transportation funding.

The plan is for a proposed transportation measure called the Local Roads First initiative. It would create a county-wide half-cent transactions and use tax that's projected to raise $35 million a year.

That money would be set aside for transportation, with a little over half going to repairing and improving local roads.

Senate Bill 333 was signed into law this October, and it allows SLOCOG to put transportation funding measures like this in front of voters. It was authored by State Senator John Laird.

“Anyone who drives Highway 101 or depends on safe routes for their daily commute understands the need,” Laird said in a press release.

SLOCOG employee James Worthley told the board that the county needs funding not just for highway and freeway improvements, but for transportation in general.

“There's also not enough funding for safe routes to schools or road repairs or public transportation or mobility for those that cannot drive,” Worthley said. “We have a funding problem.”

The plan would also set aside money for services that help seniors, veterans and people with mobility challenges.

SLO County voted on a similar measure back in 2016. It would have imposed a half percent sales tax to fund transportation, and it lost by less than 500 votes.

SLOCOG’s goal is to have this new measure on the November 2026 ballot.