-
What bothers you about your transportation system? How should our region grow to accommodate new people, homes, and jobs? On what projects should…
-
While all of California is experiencing a housing crisis, the Central Coast may be feeling some of the worst impacts. Two recent studies ranked San Luis…
-
Why does San Luis Obispo County pay for senior citizen transportation? The roots of that particular social service are in circa 1970s state…
-
San Luis Obispo County roadways are getting a big chunk of money for improvements, more than a quarter of a billion dollars' worth.This week the…
-
San Luis Obispo County voters will have a new half-cent sales tax to consider on the November ballot that's aimed at raising money to pay for the county’s…
-
California drivers hitting the roads this holiday weekend will see a bit of relief at the pump as the state's gas tax dropped Friday by a couple of cents.…
-
Delays and cancellations are facing transportation projects on the Central Coast following word this month, the State of California is making even deeper…
-
Plans are moving forward to put a San Luis Obispo County-wide, half-cent sales tax measure on the November 2016 ballot. The San Luis Obispo Council of…
-
Transportation funding is a real issue in California and along the Central Coast where major projects can no longer move forward because there’s just not…
-
A high-tech mapping tool designed by Google is being used as a way for the public to assist in the design of a multi-use trail that could one day connect…