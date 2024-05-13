© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A SLO County transportation tax will no longer be on the November ballot

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:48 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo, California.
Photo by Frankie Van Hooser / slocounty.ca.gov.
San Luis Obispo, California.

Efforts to put a transportation tax on the November ballot for San Luis Obispo County have been paused.

It’s called the Local Roads First Tax. Its purpose was to use a 0.5% sales tax to help raise funds to improve the county’s transportation.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), announced this month that they have halted their efforts to get the measure on the upcoming election ballot.

Annie Bowsky is with SLOCOG. She said that the tax was dropped from the ballot because multiple cities in the county already proposed similar taxes to be in their general plans for the election.

“We're just going to continue to inform our constituents and residents throughout the county,” Bowsky said.

The tax was initially created as a way to address a $2.3 billion shortfall in the county’s transportation funding found in the 2023 Regional Transportation Plan. According to Bowsky, SLOCOG plans to continue working on the measure to prepare it for a future election.
