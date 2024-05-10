How to stay safe during rattlesnake season on the Central Coast

Spring marks the start of rattlesnake mating season, increasing sightings on Central Coast trails and in yards. These snakes, known for their rattling tails, are feared for their venomous bites.

However, according to Cal Poly Biology professor Emily Taylor, rattlesnakes are actually afraid of people and usually only strike when provoked.

“If people see rattlesnakes out and about in the wild, like on a trail at a state park, they should just back away, go around the snake and admire it from a distance,” Taylor said,

Rattlesnakes play a crucial role in the ecosystem by controlling rodent populations and preventing plant damage and disease spread.

“These are really peaceful animals that don't want to tangle with us, and we should respect their role in the ecosystem,” Taylor said. “That still doesn't mean we probably want them to be in our yards.”

In yards, rattlesnakes can pose more of a risk to humans and pets.

Taylor founded Central Coast Snake Services, offering free snake relocation. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents can call a hotline for trained teams to relocate the snakes to nearby natural areas.

“We take the snake about a quarter to a half mile away to a natural area because that's far enough where the snake is unlikely to come back, but it's close enough that the snake is still going to know it's near home,” Taylor said.

The hotline number for Central Coast Snake Services is (805) 401-0811.

Taylor also advises anyone bitten by a rattlesnake to remove tight jewelry and seek immediate medical help by calling 911.