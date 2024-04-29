© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Land Conservancy of SLO County protects thousands of acres in Santa Margarita

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:15 PM PDT
Spanning more than 27,000 acres in Santa Margarita, the Camatta Ranch will now be protected from development.
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County
Spanning more than 27,000 acres in Santa Margarita, the Camatta Ranch will now be protected from development.

A ranch in San Luis Obispo County spanning thousands of acres will now be protected.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County completed a process of preserving more than 27,000 acres of the Camatta Ranch in Santa Margarita.

The ranch is now able to protect native and endangered plants and animals living in the area. Some animals living at the ranch include the San Joaquin Kit Fox and the Blunt-Nosed Leopard Lizard.

The Wildlife Conservation Board awarded the conservancy a $10.3 million grant to protect the land in February according to a state press release. The grant was part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.

The project also allowed the current owners of the ranch to retain the land as long as there was no new development on it.
Tags
Environment and Energy Land Conservancy of SLO CountyCentral Coast wildlifeenvironment
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More