Land Conservancy of SLO County protects thousands of acres in Santa Margarita

A ranch in San Luis Obispo County spanning thousands of acres will now be protected.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County completed a process of preserving more than 27,000 acres of the Camatta Ranch in Santa Margarita.

The ranch is now able to protect native and endangered plants and animals living in the area. Some animals living at the ranch include the San Joaquin Kit Fox and the Blunt-Nosed Leopard Lizard.

The Wildlife Conservation Board awarded the conservancy a $10.3 million grant to protect the land in February according to a state press release. The grant was part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.

The project also allowed the current owners of the ranch to retain the land as long as there was no new development on it.