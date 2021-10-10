environment

-
There are more than 20,000 trees in San Luis Obispo’s urban forest. Now, the City is asking for help to determine how that forest will be cared for in the…
23 new lots could be made into residential units in San Luis Obispo after the City Council approved a tentative map of a proposed development project.But…
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Santa Barbara City College Foundation a sizable grant for a project that will connect students…
Environmental nonprofit White Buffalo Land Trust acquired a 1,000-acre ranch in Santa Barbara that it will use to create a research and education center…
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
Voices of the Earth deals with the troubled relationship between humans and the natural world. Compiled by Charles Junkerman and Rush Rehm Voices of the…
On April 22, 2021, Earth Day will celebrate its 51st year, but environmental pioneers and poets have been writing about the need to care for our planet…
April 7 is International Beaver Day and the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is celebrating this year by participating in the first free, virtual California…
In a report released March 30, the Ocean Conservancy said volunteers around the world collected more than 100,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment…
Since 1970, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) has incubated and innovated real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California…