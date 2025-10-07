Morro Bay officials expect boil water notice to end Wednesday after main Break

A precautionary boil water notice is still in effect in certain areas in the City of Morro Bay after a contractor damaged a water main on Monday, which caused the city to issue the warning.

City officials said they anticipate the precautionary boil water notice , which is affecting nearly 1,000 residents and several businesses, to be lifted on Wednesday.

An eight-inch water main, in North Morro Bay, was damaged by contractors working in the area and caused low water pressure to be delivered to households in various parts of the city.

Some of the affected streets include North Main Street, Hemlock Ave., Greenwood Ave. down to Sunset Ave. and all the way to Highway 41, near Miner’s Hardware.

Other areas include the Radcliff neighborhood up to Hillcrest Dr. and down to the Prescott area.

Water service was restored on Monday, according to Damaris Hanson, City of Morro Bay utilities division manager.

“We valved off that line and so the water was restored shortly after that break,” said Hanson. “But anytime the pressure drops low to 5 psi or drains completely out of a system, it's a mandatory boil water notice.”

Hanson explained that a decrease in water pressure may allow for pollutants to enter the water system.

The city has tested water samples since the water main broke, with chlorine levels remaining stable.

After the State Division of Drinking Water, the Division of Drinking Water Section confirms the water is safe, the city will lift the precautionary boil water notice.

