Fundraiser planned as city negotiates for Morro Elementary site

The future of the old Morro Elementary campus is at the center of a community debate as residents rally to keep the site in public hands.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is moving to sell two long-closed campuses—Sunnyside and Morro Elementary—citing millions of dollars in modernization costs.

The district is seeking proposals from potential buyers, a move that has raised concerns among local residents about the possibility of high density housing developers purchasing the property.

A grass roots group, Friends of Morro Elementary, is working to help the city acquire the campus and preserve it for community use. Board President D’Arcy Castro said the group is collaborating with the city to protect the site from mass development.

“We do want some housing, but we feel the high density is just inappropriate for where that is located,” Castro said.

She added the group is working with a historical preservationist since finding out the site is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Meanwhile, the City of Morro Bay has made progress toward acquiring the property. Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously in a closed session to send a letter to the school district to begin negotiations for parts of the site. Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton from San Luis Coastal Unified School District confirmed it received that letter this week.

Friends of Morro Elementary is hosting a fundraiser concert Sunday, Aug. 31, at Cuesta College’s Performing Arts Center. World renowned conductor and Morro Elementary alumnus Kent Nagano will headline the event alongside local performers.

Proceeds will support efforts to preserve the land as a historic landmark and the city’s ongoing negotiations with the school district.