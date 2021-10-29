© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCBX Stories

KCBX News Update: HWY 1 remains closed after rockslide and Paso Robles breaks ground on housing project

KCBX | By Brett Vollrath,
Rachel Showalter
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM PDT
highway 1 rockslide
Jim Shivers, Caltrans PIO
/
Caltrans crews don't expect to reopen Highway 1 before November 3.

Caltrans crews continue to work on a Highway 1 rockslide near Ragged Point. Crews are focusing on loose rocks above the highway. 

A soil ramp was being built Thursday to allow excavators access to remove them.

The highway is closed north of Ragged Point Inn to Gorda. It is not expected to reopen before November 3.

——

The City of Paso Robles broke ground on a new apartment complex on Creston Road this week. The project, called Arrive Paso Robles, will have 200 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as a fitness center and swimming pool.

To improve traffic flow, Creston Road is also being widened to five lanes. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be added to both sides of the street.

The apartments are expected to be completed by Fall 2023 and the widening of Creston Road is expected to be finished prior to that.

——

San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District is expected to approve the hiring of nine new counseling aides for the district’s elementary schools.

According to the agenda for their upcoming meeting on November 2, the Board of Education plans to allot 15 hours per week to every elementary school for a counseling aide.

The board cited social and emotional needs among students re-adjusting to full-day in-person learning as the reason for the new hires.

The school district is also expected to hire a new payroll specialist and an additional accounting technician.

The fiscal impact of these new roles on the general fund should total about $118,000 annually.

Tags

KCBX StoriesHighway 1RockslideSan Luis Coastal Unified School DistrictCity of Paso Robleshousing
Brett Vollrath
Brett Vollrath is a KCBX intern and a journalism major at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
See stories by Brett Vollrath
Rachel Showalter
Rachel Showalter first joined KCBX as an intern from Cal Poly in 2017. During her time in college, she anchored and reported for Mustang News at Cal Poly's radio station, KCPR. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and took her first job as a Producer at KSBY-TV. She returned to the KCBX team as a host in October 2020 and regularly hosted middays. She now reports daily for KCBX News. Rachel is a lover of storytelling, snacking and the outdoors. On her off days, catch her hammocking on the beach with vegan cheese, kombucha and a good book.
See stories by Rachel Showalter