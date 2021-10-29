KCBX News Update: HWY 1 remains closed after rockslide and Paso Robles breaks ground on housing project

Caltrans crews continue to work on a Highway 1 rockslide near Ragged Point. Crews are focusing on loose rocks above the highway.

A soil ramp was being built Thursday to allow excavators access to remove them.

The highway is closed north of Ragged Point Inn to Gorda. It is not expected to reopen before November 3.

——

The City of Paso Robles broke ground on a new apartment complex on Creston Road this week. The project, called Arrive Paso Robles, will have 200 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as a fitness center and swimming pool.

To improve traffic flow, Creston Road is also being widened to five lanes. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be added to both sides of the street.

The apartments are expected to be completed by Fall 2023 and the widening of Creston Road is expected to be finished prior to that.

——

San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District is expected to approve the hiring of nine new counseling aides for the district’s elementary schools.

According to the agenda for their upcoming meeting on November 2, the Board of Education plans to allot 15 hours per week to every elementary school for a counseling aide.

The board cited social and emotional needs among students re-adjusting to full-day in-person learning as the reason for the new hires.

The school district is also expected to hire a new payroll specialist and an additional accounting technician.

The fiscal impact of these new roles on the general fund should total about $118,000 annually.