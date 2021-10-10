-
The City of Paso Robles has directed staff to develop a new extension for the operation of short-term vacation rentals in the city.
The City of Paso Robles has been awarded funding from the Center on Rural Innovation to help bring in tech-related jobs. Rural communities like Paso…
Paso Robles is in the national spotlight after being featured on NBC’s "The Today Show" on Friday, June 18 as a top destination to visit this summer. The…
The long-vacant Paso Robles Juvenile Facility on Airport Road has new owners with big plans to redevelop the 137-acre site, which was presented at the…
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues nationwide and locally, the mayor of Paso Robles has launched a diversity panel to address issues with…
If you see police and emergency responders converging around a Paso Robles school site on Wednesday, it’s just a drill. The Paso Robles Department of…
This week in Paso Robles, city staff are unveiling potential designs of a new district on Railroad Street. That’s a street near the downtown square, and…
A $26 million dollar convention center might come to Paso Robles. Members of the Paso Robles Event Center, Travel Paso and the City of Paso Robles met…
City officials in Paso Robles are holding a public hearing on short-term rentals available via websites such as Airbnb and VRBO. For the past year, a task…
The City of Paso Robles is considering purchasing the former El Paso de Robles Youth Correctional Facility property from the State of California. The…