Paso Robles city manager returns with his harassment allegations unresolved

The Paso Robles city manager is back at work after taking medical leave for health issues he claimed were caused by workplace harassment.

Ty Lewis returned to his role in spite of the fact that the issues he cited for his absence are unresolved. During his time away, Lewis filed a $2.2 million claim against the city, alleging a toxic work environment.

He accused Councilmember Chris Bausch of harassment and spreading rumors, which caused emotional distress. He said he suffered sleep problems and blood pressure and gastrointestinal issues. His paid medical leave began in August.

The city denied Lewis’s claim, and Bausch has not spoken publicly about the allegations.

KCBX could not reach Lewis in time for broadcast. He told the Tribune that despite any challenges the claim may bring, he is glad it brought attention to the situation and is ready to get back to work.

Filing a claim is often the first step toward a lawsuit, but Lewis has not said if he intends to sue the city.

