Paso Robles denies complaint accusing councilmember of harassment and emotional distress

Paso Robles denied a $2 million claim from the city manager, who said he was forced to endure a toxic work environment. The dispute could still end up in court.

City Manager Ty Lewis accused council member Chris Bausch of violating city harassment policies, defaming him and causing emotional distress.

The complaint said Bausch threatened Lewis, spread rumors about his sex life, harassed him over his religious beliefs and his perceived sexual orientation. Bausch has not responded publicly to the allegations.

Lewis said he’s suffered health issues because of workplace stress.

A claim is often a precursor to a lawsuit. It’s common for cities to reject them out of hand.

Paso Robles Interim City Manager Chris Huot said Lewis is on job protected leave until the issues are resolved.

When reached, Bausch declined to comment. Lewis did not respond to KCBX.

