Paso Robles winery owner discusses effects of this year’s storms on vineyards

An intense series of storms this year brought heavy rainfall to California, including Paso Robles, a region known for its world-class wineries.

Today the owner of a renowned winery in Paso joins us to discuss how the storms have affected his vineyards. While the weather has hurt some crops, including California’s strawberries, he said the rain is actually a good thing for grapes.

Gary Eberle founded Eberle Winery in the early 80s. Despite all the damage the recent storms have caused across California, Eberle is grateful for the rainfall.

“I'm praying for every drop of rain that can come at this point,” Eberle said.

That’s because he’s experienced three droughts during his career as a winemaker and grower.

A lack of rainfall causes calcium and salt to accumulate in the soil, which makes it difficult for crops to absorb water. This compromises vine growth, grape quality and output.

Eberle said this year’s record rainfall has been a blessing for grape growers.

“Because you got all this rain, which is essentially distilled water coming down and washing the calcium and sodium salts out of the soil, this means the vines, come spring when they start to grow, will be able to take water up much easier,” Eberle said.

Even still, Eberle said the storms have made it hard for farmers to access their vineyards.

“It makes it difficult because the soils are so wet, so soggy, that if you run out there with the tractor, you can get stuck pretty easily,” Eberle said.

But he’s willing to put up with these short term inconveniences for the long term benefits the rainfall will bring.

“This is good for the fruit; it's good for the grapes; it's good for the water table- I can't imagine anything that it's not really good for,” Eberle said. “I want more rain.”