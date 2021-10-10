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The process of planning and constructing a facility that transforms seawater into a usable supply is complicated and expensive.
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A regional study is exploring whether ocean desalination could help protect Central Coast communities from future droughts. Cambria officials received an update this week on potential project sites across San Luis Obispo County.
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San Luis Obispo County officials are reporting that reservoir water levels are in good shape as heavy rains hit the region.
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An intense series of storms this year brought heavy rainfall to Paso Robles, a region known for its world-class wineries. The owner of a renowned winery in Paso joins us to discuss how the storms have affected his vineyards.
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Officials say the city of Santa Barbara’s water supply is likely secure for several years after the storms in January refilled the Gibraltar Reservoir.
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The American West is facing a water crisis made worse every year by climate change and drought. That’s posing an existential threat to agricultural economies across the region, especially in smaller cities and towns like Paso Robles.
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Severe drought is causing California State Parks to implement water restrictions at Hearst Castle, though they say its iconic pools will remain full.
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The California Groundwater Association encourages yearly well inspections for every well owner. But those in areas impacted by ongoing drought conditions should also test for things like water quality and levels.
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The state is in its third year of harsh drought, and the Central Coast is particularly vulnerable. State officials announced new water bill use restrictions to try to address that, and San Luis Obispo County is preparing for a change in how much water we use.
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KCBX News Update: Nonprofit secures loans for new SLO County housing, Newsom proposes beaver fundingIn today's KCBX News Update, Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing funding to support what he calls a “creative climate solving hero” – the North American Beaver. And, a housing nonprofit has secured loans for new development in SLO County.