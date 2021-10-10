-
It could rain this weekend in the Central Coast region, but local and state officials are urging water conservation anyway due to the drought emergency in California.
-
Early models indicate an atmospheric river could bring two to six inches of rain along the Central Coast Sunday into Monday.
-
Officials say the City of San Luis Obispo is water-secure for now, despite several years of drought conditions.The City of San Luis Obispo relies on water…
-
Harvest season for wine grapes in Paso Robles is underway, and locals in the industry say it’s going well despite the persisting impacts of drought.Wine…
-
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, all of San Luis Obispo County is currently experiencing severe drought and 17% of San…
-
Lopez Lake is in the height of summer visitor season and its boat access is a big draw for people coming from across California.But because of drought…
-
Wild beavers play a critical role in the fight against climate change by creating wetlands that combat drought and wildfire.The species is native to…
-
A water-saving rebate program that led hundreds of people in Arroyo Grande to take out their green lawns during the years of 2009 to 2015 in exchange for…
-
Severe drought conditions have returned to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties — and now Lopez Lake, a water source for southern SLO County cities,…
-
A long-planned water recycling project for the Five Cities area — Central Coast Blue — hangs in uncertainty after the City of Arroyo Grande unanimously…