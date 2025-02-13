© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm boosts SLO County reservoir levels, easing drought concerns

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:26 PM PST
Lopez Lake is a key drinking water source for South San Luis Obispo County.
County of San Luis Obispo
Lopez Lake is a key drinking water source for South San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County officials are reporting that reservoir water levels are in good shape as heavy rains hit the region. An atmospheric river is sweeping through the Central Coast, bringing two-to-four inches of rain after a mostly dry winter.

Santa Margarita Lake, which provides drinking water for the City of San Luis Obispo, rose from 86% capacity on Monday to around 89% by Thursday. Lopez Lake saw a smaller increase, from 91.2% to about 92%. The Lopez Lake reservoir serves San Luis Obispo's South County.

SLO County Supervising Engineer David Spiegel said local reservoirs have recovered well from years of drought before 2023.

“As far as drought concerns go, I think we're sitting pretty well at the moment,” Spiegel said. “I know we're a little late in the season, but I'm hoping some future storms will fill things up as we go.”

Meanwhile, the County is fighting a court order that requires the release of more water from Lopez Dam to protect endangered steelhead trout. Officials argue that doing so could put the reservoir at risk during future droughts.
Tags
Environment and Energy San Luis Obispo Countyatmospheric riverLopez LakeSanta Margarita Lakedrought
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content