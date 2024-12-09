© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paso Robles city council candidate files $500,000 personal injury claim against city

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:41 PM PST
Linda George ran for the Paso Robles District 1 city council seat.
Linda C. George 4 Dist 1 City Council Paso Robles 2026 Facebook Page.
Linda George ran for the Paso Robles District 1 city council seat.

Unsuccessful Paso Robles City Council candidate Linda George has filed a $500,000 personal injury claim against the city, and she’s calling for the termination of City Manager Ty Lewis.

This comes after Lewis filed his own claim against the city, accusing George of being part of a conspiracy to remove him from his position.

George, who finished a distant third in the recent Council District 1 election, said she filed her claim because Lewis caused her and others emotional distress and damaged their reputations.

“He went after a lot of good people, and I found that very offensive,” George said. “I just don't understand how they would keep him after all that.”

George’s claim accuses Lewis of spreading false information and engaging in workplace misconduct, including verbal and online harassment, which undermined her campaign.

In a statement, Lewis told KCBX that George’s claim is “without merit.”

Lewis previously named George, Councilman Chris Bausch and others in a $2.2 million claim against the city, alleging a toxic work environment. Lewis said he suffered stress-related health issues, and he went on paid medical leave in August. He returned to work last month.

It’s unclear if Lewis will file a lawsuit, which often follows an unsuccessful claim.

George said she plans to take her case to court if the city rejects her claim. The city said it will respond based on recommendations from its legal team.

Bausch has previously declined to speak to KCBX about the allegations made by Lewis in his claim.
Tags
Government and Politics paso robles city councilCity of Paso RoblesCity Manager
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content