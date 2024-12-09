Paso Robles city council candidate files $500,000 personal injury claim against city

Unsuccessful Paso Robles City Council candidate Linda George has filed a $500,000 personal injury claim against the city, and she’s calling for the termination of City Manager Ty Lewis.

This comes after Lewis filed his own claim against the city, accusing George of being part of a conspiracy to remove him from his position.

George, who finished a distant third in the recent Council District 1 election, said she filed her claim because Lewis caused her and others emotional distress and damaged their reputations.

“He went after a lot of good people, and I found that very offensive,” George said. “I just don't understand how they would keep him after all that.”

George’s claim accuses Lewis of spreading false information and engaging in workplace misconduct, including verbal and online harassment, which undermined her campaign.

In a statement, Lewis told KCBX that George’s claim is “without merit.”

Lewis previously named George, Councilman Chris Bausch and others in a $2.2 million claim against the city, alleging a toxic work environment. Lewis said he suffered stress-related health issues, and he went on paid medical leave in August. He returned to work last month.

It’s unclear if Lewis will file a lawsuit, which often follows an unsuccessful claim.

George said she plans to take her case to court if the city rejects her claim. The city said it will respond based on recommendations from its legal team.

Bausch has previously declined to speak to KCBX about the allegations made by Lewis in his claim.

