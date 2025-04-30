Judge orders City of Paso Robles to submit plan for releasing withheld records, sets hearing for next week

The legal fight over public records in Paso Robles took a step forward in court this week.

San Luis Obispo Tribune sued the City of Paso Robles and Councilmember Chris Bausch earlier this year for reportedly withholding records tied to Bausch. In response, the city sued Bausch, claiming his refusal to turn over records from personal devices is what kept them from fulfilling the Tribune’s request.

In a hearing Wednesday morning, a San Luis Obispo County judge ordered the city to draft a plan for which records it will turn over and by when.

“To the extent that things get sped up, that's, in our view, a step in the right direction,” Attorney for the Tribune Karl Olson said.

A follow-up hearing is set for next Friday. There, the judge is expected to set deadlines for turning over the records.

The records relate to Bausch’s communications with former City Manager Ty Lewis, who resigned in January in a $300,000 settlement with the city.

“It's a matter of the public having a right to know what happened and the public having a right to know what Mr. Bausch said to whom, and what other people said to him, leading up to the resolution of the dispute between the city and Mr. Lewis,” Olson said.

Bausch filed a declaration Friday accusing the city of misrepresenting his efforts and denying him legal help. He has not responded to KCBX’s request for comment.

