As SLO County COVID-19 cases rise and the demand for testing is increasing, three more county libraries are closing because librarians and other staff are…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we revisit how the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II affected the Central Coast, in a conversation…
Living in Los Osos has transformed the culinary endeavors of KCBX Morning Edition host Rachel Duchak, and it starts in her garden. Homegrown, carefully…
The Quick Pickle Kit is designed specifically to generate income for nonprofit organizations and schools via home pickling. Any fresh garden produce…
This week 'Ears on Art" visits with Los Osos-based artist Ted Emrick. Emrick is a sculptor working in a variety of materials, with glass being one of his…
San Luis Obispo County’s public works department is looking at changing the boundary of the Los Osos Valley Groundwater Basin, considered by the state to…
Customers of the water corporations California Water Services, Golden State Water Company and California-American Water may soon be seeing rate increases…
On Saturday, May 6, a new one-day music festival makes its debut at the Red Barn in Los Osos, the home of the Red Barn Community Music Series created by…
Ears on Art” features Dennis Kehoe, a Los Osos artist of many disciplines, including painting, printmaking, and sculpture. Kehoe is also a blacksmith, and…
A Central Coast school teacher is facing charges of child molestation following the report of an incident at a Los Osos home this past winter. The San…