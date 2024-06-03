© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A decades-old building moratorium could be lifted in Los Osos. Here's what it means.

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published June 3, 2024 at 1:26 PM PDT
For the first time in decades, Los Osos might see new construction— that’s if a building ban issued by the state is lifted.

If the California Coastal Commission approves a land use document, developers will be able to build in Los Osos again. The document was created by the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors in 2020. Construction has been prohibited since 1988 because of water supply issues.

The community mostly relies on groundwater as a resource, which has been scarce for decades. However, Ron Munds with the Community Services District said water conservation efforts have improved its supply.

“Coastal has been looking at our water monitoring documents and this year decided, well, we've made enough progress to allow some development,” said Munds.

He also said the document would limit how much can be built in the coastal community.

“I think it's important for residents of Los Osos to understand, you know one, this isn't unconstrained growth by any means. It's going to be very metered and slow roll out. It's going to have very close monitoring,” said Munds.

Munds said that the California Coastal Commission will likely approve the land use document with modifications, including a one percent growth cap per year for developments.

The commission will review the document at a meeting on June 13. The document will then need approval from the Board of Supervisors.
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
