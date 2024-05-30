Funding for Downtown Atascadero infrastructure project approved

Funding for an infrastructure project in downtown Atascadero was approved this week. The project is meant to create a safe environment for pedestrians and bicyclists.

It’s called the El Camino Real Downtown Infrastructure Project, and it’s meant to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. To do so, the public works department will be creating a zone near sunken gardens that enforces slower traffic speeds and opens space for people passing through.

Terrie Banish is with the city. She said alongside safety efforts, the project is also meant to inspire a sense of community and increase economic activity in Atascadero.

“It really has four main things that it's going to accomplish, again, safety, economic revitalization of the downtown and a real Main Street, and then increased free parking for retail and Commercial experiences,” said Banish, “And then creating a sense of place to really bolster, you know places for the community together and stay and want to enjoy.”

Banish said the project will add bike lanes, more than 100 parking spaces and a secure area for pedestrians to pass through the Sunken Gardens area.

She also said alongside safety improvements, the project will increase the downtown area’s local economy.

“The location on El Camino Real will also be able to increase free parking for retail and commercial experiences with shopping, dining and events,” said Banish.

The project, which took seven years to develop, will cost more than 10 million-dollars in total. Construction is expected to begin in June.