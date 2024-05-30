© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Groups file lawsuit against SLO County over controversial housing project in Nipomo

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:58 PM PDT
The Board of Supervisors’ approved The Dana Reserve Project April 2024.
Beth Thornton
Two local groups have sued San Luis Obispo County over a controversial housing project that will be built in Nipomo.

The Dana Reserve Project got the Board of Supervisors’ approval in late-April. But, the Nipomo Action Committee has been against it since its plans were released to the public in 2023.

The group teamed up with the San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society to file the lawsuit. They claimed, if built, the project would have significant impacts on the surrounding community, including the removal of 3,000 oak trees.

The Nipomo Action Committee also claims the city does not have the infrastructure to support the increase in population.

San Luis Obispo County did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment in time for this broadcast.

The groups have been urging the county to present a different plan with fewer housing units that wouldn’t take away as many trees.
Infrastructure, Housing and Development Dana Reserve ProjectNipomoSLO Countylawsuit
Gabriela Fernandez
