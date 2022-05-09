The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Voters in the Philippines stream to the polls to choose a new president
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
The election contest pits Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator, and outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, who heads a movement to stop the return of the Marcos dynasty.
