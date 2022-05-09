© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Voters in the Philippines stream to the polls to choose a new president

By Steve Inskeep,
Julie McCarthy
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

The election contest pits Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator, and outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, who heads a movement to stop the return of the Marcos dynasty.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy has spent most of career traveling the world for NPR. She's covered wars, prime ministers, presidents and paupers. But her favorite stories "are about the common man or woman doing uncommon things," she says.
See stories by Julie McCarthy