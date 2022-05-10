© 2022 KCBX
A climate expert raises concern over severe sand storms in Iraq

By Ailsa Chang,
Michael LevittKathryn Fox
Published May 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT

Over 5,000 Iraqis needed medical care after the country was hit by a severe sand storm. Such storms are not uncommon there, but their increasing frequency and severity has climate experts concerned.

