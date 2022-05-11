The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in West Bank
Published May 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT
A prominent Palestinian-American journalist was killed in the West Bank amid a wave of Israeli raids in recent days. Her colleague was also shot and says Israeli forces fired on them, which it denies.
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.