CDC says firearm-related homicides skyrocketed amid stresses of the pandemic
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
The CDC reports a historic increase in firearm deaths. During the pandemic, there has been a 35% increase in the firearm homicide rate, and suicides by firearm also are persistently high.
