The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
U.S. gas prices hit another record high
Published May 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT
With the summer driving season about to take off, gas prices just hit another record. People are frustrated, especially because they're already paying more for everything because of high inflation.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Brittany Cronin
Brittany Cronin covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business desk.