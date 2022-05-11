The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Youthful spinal fluid could help treat Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT
The memory of aging mice improved when they received a substance found in the spinal fluid of young animals and young people. The finding suggests a new approach to treating Alzheimer's disease.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.