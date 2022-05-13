© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Julian Fellowes of 'Downton Abbey' says misery isn't 'compulsory' in entertainment

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Mallory YuSarah Handel
Published May 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Downton Abbey executive producer Julian Fellowes about the latest chapter in the Crawley family's story, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mallory Yu
Sarah Handel
