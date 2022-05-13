The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Weaver and the Ruby Ridge standoff contributed to the evolution of the radical right
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
Randy Weaver, who was at the center of a standoff with federal agents decades ago that continues to inspire antigovernment and paramilitary sentiment on the far right, has died at age 74.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.