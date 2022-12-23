KCBX Albums Of The Year 2022

As we got back to some sense of "normal" in 2022, we saw an explosion of great music as artists' pent-up desire to make it met an audience thirsty for good times and good tunes. The KCBX family — both staff and DJs — is pleased once again to share some of our favorite albums from the past calendar year, and what made these releases special.

Marisa Waddell, KCBX Director of Programming and Content, host of The Road Home (Thursdays 6:30-8:00 p.m.)



Melissa Carper "Ramblin' Soul"

Mama's Broke "Narrow Line"

Larkin Poe "Blood Harmony"

Plains "I Walked With You a Ways"

Miko Marks and the Resurrectors "Feel Like Going Home"

I knew that women would figure prominently in my top five Americana albums list, but I didn't expect them all to be by women. And women are getting attention on national lists, too. Half of the top ten country and Americana artists on Rolling Stone's list this year are women. Fifty-percent shouldn't be unusual but, sadly, women still struggle for representation in the music industry. That said, my top two favorite local albums are by guys: "Ramon" by Caleb Nichols and "The Big Five-O" by Derek Senn. See how I cleverly snuck more albums onto my list? And I will also cleverly add another one, because I couldn't really narrow down to my top five. I had six, including Molly Tuttle's "Crooked Tree," which came out in January, and was my most-played album on The Road Home this year.

Melissa Carper's "Ramblin' Soul" blends western swing, honky-tonk, blues, soul, jazz and more into an album that feels throwback and fresh all at once. My favorite tune is "Ain't a Day Goes By," a country gospel-style song she wrote for her dearly departed dog Betty.

"Narrow Line" by Canadian folk duo Mama's Broke caught my attention right away for its harmonies and unusual arrangements. It's a captivating release!

Blues rock band Larkin Poe released "Blood Harmony" in mid-November, and it shot to the top of my favorites. I'm a rocker at heart, and this one really rocks! I'm also a sucker for sister harmonies.

Plains is the name of a collaboration between singer-songwriter Jess Williamson and Waxahatchie's Katie Crutchfield. Their album "I Walked With You a Ways" is another late-in-the-year release that firmly grabbed my interest. It's a tuneful, country-folk album with songs that will get stuck in your head — in a good way.

When Neal Losey handed me "Feel Like Going Home" by Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, I knew I was going to like it. I listen carefully when he says, "You should check this out." I came back the next day and raved in his office. It's a country soul album with powerful vocals, plenty of gospel-style harmonies, and a hope for triumph over tribulations.

Janelle Younger, Host of the Broken Spoke (Saturdays Noon-3:00 p.m.) Morning Cup Fill-In

Big Thief "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You"

For the Birds "The Birdsong Project"

Mama’s Broke "Narrow Line"

Andrew Bird "Inside Problems"

Hermanos Gutiérrez "El Bueno y El Malo"

Big Thief – "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You"

I can’t remember the last time I fell in love with an album at first listen as quickly as I did this one. It’s a huge, chunky, meandering and shambolic 20-track double album, crossing genres effortlessly. It’s been nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. It’s easy to hear how the band’s camaraderie led each of the individual members to a symbiosis that proved greater than the whole. Each time I listen I hear another track I swear I’ve never heard before. It’s magic.

For the Birds – "The Birdsong Project"

This massive four-CD set is a benefit for the Audubon society. It’s got everything from spoken word to original new music from Beck, Mary Lattimore, Kamasi Washington, and lots more, along with some inventive covers. From meditative to upbeat, this collection has hours of listening that will take you on a migratory path through a variety of genres.

Mama’s Broke – "Narrow Line"

Deep dark traditional music provides the underpinning for these fresh new original songs from this Canadian duo, embroidered with impeccable harmonies and sublime musical craftsmanship.

Andrew Bird – "Inside Problems"

Endlessly inventive songs full of pizzicato and whistling. What more can you ask for? Favorite lyric on the album, as sung by a chorus of backup singers ““Is each of us an island or are we more like Finland?“ Bird at his best.

Hermanos Gutiérrez – "El Bueno y El Malo"

Brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez create a spacious instrumental landscape on this album on Dan Auerbach’s record label, Easy Eye Sounds. Auerbach also appears on this release. Utterly chill, effortlessly cool.

Fred Friedman, Host of Jazz Liner Notes (Thursdays 10:00 p.m.-midnight)



Mavis Staples-Levon Helm "Carry Me Home"

Charles Lloyd Trio "Chapel"

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "Live at the Fillmore 1997"

Allison Miller & Carmen Staaf "Nearness"

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Live At Red Rocks

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm were recorded in 2011 and "Carry Me Home" was released this year. I didn't expect these two to record together, but I'm sure glad they did.

Charles Lloyd released three trio albums as part of a series. They are all very good, but "Chapel" with Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan is my favorite.

Tom Petty not only sings his own songs on "Live at the Fillmore 1997," but does a great job on several covers.

Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf aren't big names, but they are very talented. Check "Nearness" out.

I included Trombone Shorty's concert at Red Rocks because it was a musical highlight. To be able to see him at one of the most beautiful venues in the world is amazing. Also on the show was Tank and the Bangas, Cyril Neville, George Porter, Dumpstaphunk and others. Great concert.

Sal Espana, Host of Beyond The Fringe (Tuesdays 10:00 p.m.– 1:00 a.m.)



Emily Wells "Regards To The End"

Big Big Train "Welcome To The Planet"

Jim Ottaway "Somewhere In-Between"

Bill Nelson "Electra (In Search Of The Golden Sound)"

David Bowie "Divine Symmetry"

Emily Wells – "Regards To The End"

Haunting, mesmerizing, and intriguing. Blending synthesizers, strings, woodwinds, percussion, and her ethereal voice, Wells creates an astounding set of tracks that grab you and won't let go. Her Festival Mozaic performance was the live event of the year. Check out “Love Saves The Day”.

Big Big Train – "Welcome To The Planet"

The Bournemouth-based band keeps building steam. With various members contributing musical ideas, “Welcome To The Planet” encompasses sundry styles showcasing the band's expanded instrumentation (brass, strings). Sadly, the sudden passing of lead vocalist David Longdon shortly after its completion leaves “Welcome To The Planet” as the epitaph of this era of the band. Check out “Proper Jack Foster”.

Jim Ottaway – "Somewhere In-Between"

Australian composer Jim Ottaway continues his streak of stellar electronic releases. Filled with his strong sense of melody, layered textures, and a variety of rhythmic elements, “Somewhere In-Between” takes you on a series of satisfying sonic journeys. Check out: “Fire of Truth”

Bill Nelson – "Electra (In Search of the Golden Sound)"

After releasing nine discs of new music in 2021, Yorkshire guitarist Bill Nelson's sole 2022 release is a wonderful collection of guitar instrumentals showcasing his fretwork magic. Filled with surrealistic sounds and titles, electronic percussion, and a nice amount of E-Bow, Nelson builds on his astounding musical legacy. Check out “Found In Foreverland”.

David Bowie – "Divine Symmetry"

Four discs revealing the evolution of Bowie's landmark “Hunky Dory” album. Demos, remixes, live cuts, outtakes: Listen as the pre-Ziggy legend assembles his first truly great album. A must for Bowie fans. Check out “The Bewlay Brothers” (2021 Alternative Mix).

Big Daddy Cain, Co-host of Evening Blues (Saturdays 9:00-10:00 p.m.)



Buddy Guy "Blues Don't Lie"

Trudy Lynn "Golden Girl"

Eric Gales "Crown"

Larry McCray "Blues Without You"

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder "Get On Board"

Monica Fiscalini, Host of Jukebox Revival (Tuesdays 6:30-8:00 p.m.)



1979 The Specials "The Specials"

1981 The Plimsouls "The Plimsouls"

1996 Amy Rigby "Diary of a Mod Housewife"

1996 Brendan Benson "One Mississippi"

2009 Tinted Windows "Tinted Windows"

Finding new music to mix in with old favorites is half the fun of putting on Jukebox Revival. Releases from Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Brennan Leigh, Emily Nenni and Dawes stand out this year. But I was missing the thrill of a new album that I can’t get enough of and especially a solid debut album. So, I looked backward in 2022 and filled holes in my record collection with debuts that are all killer and no filler. Ska (Specials), pop-rock (Plimsouls), singer-songwriter (Rigby), power-pop (Benson) and Tinted Windows, a super group featuring members of Hanson, Fountains of Wayne, Cheap Trick and Smashing Pumpkins.

As much as I like having a jukebox on my phone, I’m happiest when there are piles of records and CDs leaving a trail of my listening week.

Rick Mathews, Host of Freedom Jazz Dance (Mondays 8:00-10:00 p.m.)



Nduduzo Makahthini "In the Spirit of NTU"

"Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen"

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade "LongGone"

Terri Lyne Carrington "New Standards Vol. 1"

Ezra Collective "Where I'm Meant To Be"

Nduduzo Makahthini - "In the Spirit of Ntu"

South African pianist/composer, plays deeply spiritual, personal, intense music, working with the brightest jazz stars of South Africa's prodigious jazz scene. Ntu refers to an ancient concept of interdependence and collectivity.

"Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen"

Cohen's friend Larry Klein produced tracks of many Cohen songs/poems, performed by stars like James Taylor, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, etc., fronting a band led by Bill Frisell. Yes, they include 'Hallelujah'.

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade - "LongGone"

Four of the most acclaimed improvising musicians/band leaders/old friends perform Redman's original material, at once interesting, rhythmically moving and engaging.

Terri Lyne Carrington - "New Standards Vol. 1"

Carrington, Founder & Artistic Director of Berklee Institute of Jazz & Gender Justice, performs songs from New Standards, a book of 101 jazz compositions written by women. Great band and plenty of star vocalists shine some light on women and their creative contributions throughout jazz history.

Ezra Collective - "Where I'm Meant To Be"

The latest album from South London-based band that combines jazz, Afro-beat, solid improvising and dance-floor energy. Ezra represents the strong and growing English jazz community that includes Shabaka Hutchings and Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Kokoroko, etc. Fun!

Brad Kyle, Host of Across The Tracks (Thursdays 8:00-10:00 p.m.), Midday host and Morning Edition Fill-In



Charley Crockett "Lil G Presents Jukebox Charley/Man From Waco"

Molly Tuttle "Crooked Tree"

New Potato Caboose "It Ain’t a Thing"

Creedence Clearwater Revival "At the Royal Albert Hall"

Something Borrowed, Something New "A Tribute to John Anderson"

When I look back at the music that moved me this year it was a mix of new and old, original and tribute recordings. I think Charley Crockett is my favorite pick of the year, and I cheated by listing both of the albums he released this year. First it was his latest covers album "Lil G Presents Jukebox Charley," which was released early in the year, followed by "Man From Waco," which he dropped in September. I call this artist the real deal. He is a major link between “traditional” country and the blues — a point he made in spades during his headlining show at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara this year. Even my wife, a die hard non-country fan, was impressed by this versatile and entertaining performer.

It would be hard to leave Molly Tuttle’s "Crooked Tree" off this list for me. Ever since I heard her 2020 take on the Stones' “She's A Rainbow,” I was hooked. And her 2022 album with Golden Highway — from the title track to her ode to the fickle female, “She’ll Change” — has done nothing to change my opinion of this fine artist, who is helping to usher in the next generation.

They may be named after a Grateful Dead song, but jam band New Potato Caboose really reminds me of another great band, Little Feat, and you can hear that on their latest release “It Ain’t A Thing.” It has all the best of the spirit of that legendary band, without the filler.

Creedence Clearwater Revival finally released the documentary of their 1970 concert at Royal Albert Hall, and also released the soundtrack, "At the Royal Albert Hall," which shows just how really good they were live. All the big ones are there, presented simply on a bare stage with tuning breaks, a few band count-ins, and all the rootsy charm that helped launch an entire genre of music. Their no-nonsense approach is on full display here, and the recordings show the band in its prime and in ascension during the week the Beatles broke up. A must-have for fans of John Fogerty and Co.

It seems that we’re awash in tribute albums these days, with varying results, but one of my favorites this year was "Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson." It features artists as diverse as John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, and Sierra Hull all putting their stamp on this great songwriter’s catalog.

Other notable mentions include:

Miko Marks- her album "Feel Like Going Home" is a wonderful and soulful collection recorded with The Resurrectors..

Late in the year Willie Nelson released the three-disc set "Live at Budokan" recorded in 1984, and boy am I glad he did. It's a wonderful reminder of the song stylist he has been...forever!

Willie also makes an appearance on the Billy Joe Shaver Tribute record "Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver," alongside Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and others.

And, lastly, speaking of Willie Nelson: Dr. John's posthumous release "Things Happen That Way" paired the Night Tripper with Willie, Aaron Neville and others, and I think it serves as a fitting send off for this singular artist.

I can’t wait to see what 2023 brings!

