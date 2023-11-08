PG&E files application to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating until 2045

Tuesday, PG&E submitted an application to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant running 20 years after its scheduled closure date, meaning the plant could operate until 2045.

The application was submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Originally PG&E planned to shut down its two reactors in 2024 and 2025.

In a prepared statement to KCBX, PG&E said the utility is committed to answering the state’s call to ensure the continued operation of the facility and safely deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy for California.

Right now Diablo Canyon provides about 9% of the state’s electricity supply.

Meanwhile, anti-nuclear groups including San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, Friends of the Earth and the Environmental Working Group have filed numerous lawsuits opposing the plant's extension.

The organizations have also filed petitions to the NRC this year requesting the power plant be shut down due to safety concerns.

They are worried about the risk of large earthquakes and the possibility of cracking equipment.

Next, the NRC will determine whether PG&E's application is sufficient for a full review.

That should be determined in 30-60 days.