They/Them and the evolution of English

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:29 AM PDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode null

Linguist Anne Curzan delights in the nuances and evolution of language. She says we should embrace they/them as singular pronouns---which have actually been used for hundreds of years.

About Anne Curzan

null is a professor of English at the University of Michigan who studies how the English language works and how it has changed over time.

Her books include null and null. She also co-hosts the show That’s What They Say on Michigan Radio. She was a member of the Usage Panel for the American Heritage Dictionary from 2005-2018.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @nulland email us at nullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnull

