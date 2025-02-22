© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
'Wait Wait' for February 22, 2025: with Billy Porter, Mark Ronson, and more!

Published February 22, 2025 at 9:30 AM PST
Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dimitrios Kambouris
/
Getty
This week, we celebrate one last President's Day with special guests Mark Ronson, Billy Porter, Tara Dower, John Leguizamo, and James Marsden

