Santa Barbara County drops 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Cachuma Lake for fishers

Santa Barbara County just added 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout to Cachuma Lake for recreational visitors.

It’s the third restock batch of rainbow trout this season, bringing the total to over 16,000 pounds.

“The range of fish size is anywhere from about a half-pound catchable to those eight-pound trophy fish,” County Communications Manager Kelsey Buttitta said.

The trout come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms in Paynes Creek. Buttitta said more trout stocking is planned for later this year.

Cachuma Lake is a popular spot for fishing, hiking and year-round camping. In addition to trout, the lake is home to bass, crappie, and catfish.

“I think what is so exciting about Cachuma Lake is you can show up without any gear and get everything you need right there on-site to go fishing,” Buttitta said.

Boats must be inspected and tagged by lake staff at least 30 days before people bring them to the lake to help prevent the spread of invasive Quagga mussels.