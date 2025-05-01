© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Ukraine and the U.S. sign minerals deal with both sides calling it a win

By Joanna Kakissis,
Michel Martin
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:06 AM PDT

Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to share profits from the sale of Ukraine's critical minerals and raw materials in a deal that both sides are calling a win.

