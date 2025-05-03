Boil water notice lifted for all Five Cities areas, including Pismo Beach and Avila Beach
A boil water notice prompted by coliform bacteria contamination of the Lopez Lake water distribution system was lifted for all of San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, May 3.
For more information, call:
- Avila Beach CSD: (805) 835-3163
- City of Pismo Beach Public Works Dept: (805) 773-7453
- San Luis Obispo County Lopez Project: (805) 781-5252
- State Water Resources Control Board District Office: (805) 566-1326
- San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Dept: (805) 781-5544