Virtual passes available to view 2024 Cambria Film Festival submissions

The 7th Annual Cambria Film Festival came to a close last weekend, but it's not too late to view this year’s submissions. A virtual pass is available until Monday to view the films and shorts online.

Local and international filmmakers met at the Cambria Center for the Arts to screen more than 50 films.

Jeff Plummer is a co-director of the festival. He said he’s been helping with the event since its beginning with his wife, Liliana.

“It's something that we have been passionate about for a long time. Really, we looked at each other saying, ‘well, we can do this.’ We're self employed so we're busy people, but, We love film. Both of our sons are filmmakers, we figured it was a no brainer to try and take over,” Plummer said.

Yalina Harris Jordan Treible and Camron King answering questions about their short film, Letters from Purple Paradise.

This year’s festival featured the first ever student film category. The student films ranged from local to international shorts.

Cal Poly SLO students Jordan Treibel and Cameron King, presented their film, Letters From Purple Paradise.

“It kind of felt like a thankless job, just because it was a lot of long nights with no pay. I had to spend a lot of my own money to produce all of these scenes. But once I got to submit it to festivals and really see it on the big screen, and see all of these people from the community, and an international level of people coming to see my film and really appreciate my work, it made all of the sleepless nights and hard work worth it,” Treibel said.

Six awards were presented to the best films and shorts, hospitality tents and filmmaker talks were also offered.

Virtual passes to view the 2024 submissions are here.

