From canvas to conservation: SLOPE’s artists help preserve SLO county’s heritage

On a sunny morning in San Luis Obispo, the air is alive with birdsong and the soft strokes of paintbrushes. The artists wielding these brushes are members of the San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE).

Their focus today is the historic Octagon Barn, a small, preserved parcel on the southern edge of San Luis Obispo, originally constructed as a dairy barn in 1906. Once on the brink of collapse, the barn was saved by The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

Alyssa Toledo The San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment painting the Octagon Barn.

The upcoming Colors of Conservation exhibit, hosted at the Octagon Barn, will feature original landscape paintings of San Luis Obispo County’s preserved open spaces, historic ranch lands, waterways, and coastal areas. Among the featured locations are the Pismo Preserve, Santa Rita Ranch, Camatta Ranch, and the Octagon Barn itself.

Over the years, the barn has become a popular venue for weddings, concerts, and other events. Jamie Creath, the Community Engagement Director with The Land Conservancy, believes the barn is an ideal setting for this year's exhibit.

“The structure and the building itself really stand for that history of agriculture and dairy in SLO County, which goes back at least 100 years when Portuguese settlers first came to the area and brought their dairying knowledge and skills,” said Creath. “So, we felt it was really important to conserve and restore the barn to keep that heritage alive.”

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, a local nonprofit land trust, has played a significant role in preserving various sites across the county through land easements. These voluntary agreements with landowners ensure that their properties are protected from development, even if the ownership changes.

“Through these land easements, we are able to leave the land to the people who know it best and can take care of it the best,” Creath added.

Alyssa Toledo A painting of the Octagon Barn.

The partnership between SLOPE and The Land Conservancy is rooted in a shared commitment to celebrating the region's natural beauty through art. Creath emphasized that this collaboration is a long-standing tradition, reflecting their mutual dedication to conservation efforts across the county.

“We have been partnering for decades to raise awareness of our conservation efforts throughout the county,” Creath noted.

The Land Conservancy’s focus on smart development aims to prevent the kind of urban sprawl seen in places like Los Angeles, where houses encroach on natural areas and productive farmland. By granting artists access to conserved properties, including some that are not open to the public, the organization enables them to capture the beauty of these lands on canvas.

The resulting artworks are then sold at various events throughout the year, merging art and conservation in a unique and impactful way.

Joe McFadden, a painter with over 30 years of experience, originally hails from the Bay Area and has been with SLOPE for only a few years. However, his time with the group has been deeply meaningful.

“I really joined because their mission and my mission is very similar. We’re outdoor painters; I’ve always painted outdoors. And we love the fact that there is a mission here with The Land Conservancy to preserve the great open spaces. And we want to participate with our art,” McFadden explained.

SLOPE members support The Land Conservancy by donating a portion of their art sales from various events throughout the year to the organization. For McFadden, this collaboration is a way to give back to the landscapes that inspire his work.

Alyssa Toledo Dan Jones painting the Octagon Barn for the San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment.

“For me to be able to give back to those lands, those open spaces, those landscapes I paint in, that means a lot. I’m taking a tremendous amount. I take more than I give in this case,” McFadden reflected.

Dan Jones, a third-generation painter and the current president of SLOPE, leads the organization’s nine talented artists, who work in diverse mediums including pastels, watercolor, and oils. Jones underscores the importance of organizations like SLOPE and The Land Conservancy in preserving valuable pieces of history. He praises San Luis Obispo for its commitment to conservation, noting that the county successfully adds new properties to its roster of conserved lands each year, with Camatta Ranch being the latest addition.

“It blows me away sometimes how this county—how much acreage is preserved compared to Santa Barbara or, especially, Orange County. It’s a big patchwork of land that’s going to be available for generations. That’s important,” Jones said.

The Colors of Conservation exhibit will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Octagon Barn. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase original artworks and prints, enjoy wine, and savor small bites. The public is invited, and on Saturday, August 10th, Joe McFadden and fellow artist, Jan French, will give live painting demonstrations.

For more information, visitLCSLO.org orSLOPE-painters.com.

The KCBX Arts Beat is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation, San Luis Obispo County.

