SLO highlights National Arts and Humanities Month with series of ARTober events

San Luis Obispo kicked off National Arts and Humanities Month by unveiling the historic Palm Theater’s new Film Center. Now run by the SLO International Film Festival, the center provides a space for cultural events, comedy shows, and educational film opportunities. It’s also a centerpiece of this year’s ARTober events in SLO.

Dozens of people lined up outside of the theater in downtown San Luis Obispo to get a first look at the SLO Film Center. Inside, the aroma of popcorn filled the air and a different silent movie played on each theater’s screen.

Gabriela Fernandez Performers dressed as Velma and Shaggy played a few songs for visitors at the SLO Film Center's grand-opening.

Some of the theaters were dead silent, while others had people dancing in Halloween costumes, singing or listening to live music.

Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth is the tourism and Community promotions manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

“There's a photo booth, there's food and drinks, there's popcorn, there's live music. This is just a great way to invite the community to check out this re-envisioned SLO Film Center at the Palm Theater,” Clark-Charlesworth said.

According to Clark-Charlesworth the event was not only a grand-opening for the center, but also a great way to kick off National Arts and Humanities month, which has been dubbed ARTober by the city.

“We're really thrilled to be able to bring more awareness to the… not only the creative industry and the importance that arts and culture brings to the vibrancy of our community. But also the economic impact that the Arts and Humanities sector brings to slow in the way of jobs and inspiring visitation and supporting different businesses,” she said.

Organizations and businesses from across the city and county showed up to celebrate ARTober, including the SLO History Center and the SLO Repertory Theatre.

Gabriela Fernandez Silent films played on each theater's screen during the SLO Film Center's grand-opening.

Thomas Kessler is the Executive Director for the history center.

“ARTober is an amazing opportunity for folks to really see the depth of the arts and humanities that's available here in San Luis Obispo. There is so much going on and we really do rely on the entire Community to be able to be successful. And so providing an opportunity for folks to engage with and to consume culture that they might not have found on their own. It can then lead them to become more conscious consumers of culture and to get more involved on the local level,” Kessler said.

Skye McLennan is the Executive Director of the SLO International Film Festival, which now leases the theater from its owners Jim and Patty Dee.

She hosted the festivities dressed as a spooky witch. She said she thinks it fitting as a woman leader in the community.

“I think as a woman witches are magical and great and they're always seen as these evil, terrible, people, throughout time, right? And you know as a woman leader, like I'm kind of like, you know, what? Well, I'm I'm badass,” McLennan said.

McLennan said she appreciates the city for highlighting the month and reminding people how important the arts are for relatively rural communities.

Gabriela Fernandez Spooky Halloween decorations were set-up across the Palm Theater during the film center's grand-opening.

“I grew up in Templeton, we didn't have that a lot when I grew up and so we would come to SLO for that cultural experience and it's really important that we continue to invest in that,” she said.

McLennan said many of the people who attended the SLO Film Center’s grand opening and the city’s kick-off for ARTober are considered her friends.

“We really do a lot to cultivate and highlight the arts year round and I just appreciate the city calling that out and highlighting us,” McLennan said.

Other happenings for ARTober include a variety of events at the SLO Repertory Theatre, the history center and the SLO Museum of Art.

The city has also brought back a piano in Mission Plaza which is open for anyone to provide their own soundtrack for the city all month long.

A calendar of events for ARTober can be found here or people can learn more about ARTober here .

This reporting is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo.