© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breaking the Cycle

According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count, 45.77% of San Luis Obispo County's homeless population who answered a question about PTSD said they had it.
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count, 45.77% of San Luis Obispo County's homeless population who answered a question about PTSD said they had it.

Breaking the Cycle

For the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2023 Data Fellowship, KCBX's Amanda Wernik delves into the connection between PTSD and homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.