KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn in Cayucos, legislative budget surplus, and grizzly bear exhibit in Morro Bay

Prescribed burn to take place in Cayucos

There will be a prescribed burn of four acres of grassland this Monday in Cayucos at Estero Bluffs State Park.

The burn will be on the coastal side of Highway 1, north of the town of Cayucos.

California State Parks will conduct the burn in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

Fire officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke.

California lawmakers have big budget surplus headed into 2022

California lawmakers may have another big budget surplus to spend next year. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says the state is on track to have an extra $31 billion in discretionary spending next year. That doesn’t include extra money that’ll need to be earmarked for schools.

It’s all thanks to above-average tax collection across the board.

The final numbers will likely change before the legislature adopts a budget next summer.

But a pile of cash that size could trigger a constitutional requirement that the state either lower taxes, issue refunds, or spend money on schools or infrastructure when there are large surpluses. That’s something lawmakers will have to figure out when they return to the capitol in January.

This story came to us from CapRadio News.

Grizzly bear exhibit coming to Morro Bay Museum of Natural History

A traveling exhibition on the extinct California grizzly bear is coming to Morro Bay.

The Morro Bay Museum of Natural History will hold the exhibit, called “Bear in Mind: The Story of the California Grizzly.”

The species of bear went extinct in the 20th century due to hunting and encroachment on their territory. Still, they adorn the California state flag.

On November 30, UCSB professor and grizzly bear expert Dr. Peter Alagona will provide a presentation on the animal and its importance to the state at Museum of Natural History.

