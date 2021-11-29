Christmas tree demand high amid supply chain issues, fuel increases and wildfires

With Thanksgiving over, families are now in the process of finding the perfect Christmas tree — but with demand up, and some areas facing a tree shortage, people are encouraged to get their trees early.

Rick Armet with Agape Christmas Trees in Atascadero said demand was up 25 percent last year, and he expects even more demand this year.

“I believe it’s because we want something positive to celebrate, and also less people may be traveling, which means more people will be getting trees for their own house," Armet said.

With supply chain shortages, fuel increases and wildfires, prices for Christmas trees nationwide may be up at some lots.

Armet said although the farm in Oregon they purchase their trees from raised their prices, he plans on keeping the price range for his trees the same this season to help people during the ongoing pandemic.

“Hopefully, that is more enticing for people to come and spend their money locally, instead of buying the fake trees which mostly come from overseas," Armet said.

Armet said they usually sell out of Christmas trees by December 20, but some people tend to wait until the very last minute.

“I get phone calls on Christmas Day sometimes of people wanting a tree!” Armet said.

He said this year with demand up and shortages affecting several tree lots, he recommends buying your tree as soon as possible before it's slim pickings.

He also recommends letting the professionals, like his staff, rope your tree to the car instead of doing it yourself.

“I had one gentleman come back a couple of minutes later and say that he lost his tree on the freeway," Armet said. "So, we’ll make it as safe as we can so everyone has a great experience.”

Agape Christmas Trees lot is located off El Camino Real in Atascadero, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

