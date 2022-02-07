KCBX News Update: SLO County siren tests, prescribed burns, and redistricting hearing

SLO County to conduct siren tests over the next few weeks

San Luis Obispo County is now in the process of conducting annual maintenance tests of its Early Warning System sirens.

The county began the inspections in coordination with PG&E today. The inspections trigger a low-volume “growl test” for a few seconds, which is much shorter than an actual emergency siren.

Maintenance will run Monday through Friday from 7a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 8a.m. to 6p.m.

The county will inspect and test 131 sirens in total, and their work is expected to finish in July.

Prescribed burns underway in SLO County

Prescribed burns began today in several state parks throughout SLO County.

Montaña de Oro, Hearst San Simeon and Morro Bay State Parks are the site of prescribed burns until February 18, according to California State Parks.

The burns are meant to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards in case of future wildfires in the area.

Weather permitting, the burns start around 7a.m. and end around 5p.m.

Hearing in SLO County redistricting lawsuit rescheduled

The preliminary injunction hearing in the lawsuit against SLO County’s new district map has been rescheduled.

SLO County Citizens for Good Government, the group behind the lawsuit challenging the county’s new district lines, announced today that the hearing has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 9 — a day before the original date set by the court.

The lawsuit claims that the SLO County Board of Supervisors violated California election law by adopting a district map that favors Republican interest by creating three Republican-heavy districts and two Democratic-heavy districts.

The group claims the new map ensures conservative rule on the board for the next ten years, and are asking the court to block its implementation.